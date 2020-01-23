Texas A&M chancellor responds to Harvard over controversial beef study

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp fired back at Harvard Wednesday after faculty at Harvard made the claim that Texas A&M food scientists are in the pocket of the beef industry.

In November 2019, a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggested that the negative effects of eating red meat were blown out of proportion. The study was conducted by a group called NutriRECS who advised meat-eaters to continue their consumption habits as they are.

The non-profit organization the True Health Initiative (THI) recently published an article highlighting a correction made by the Annals of Internal Medicine in regards to NutriRECS study. The correction stated that NutriRECS failed to “indicate a grant from Texas A&M AgriLife Research to fund investigator-driven research related to saturated and polyunsaturated fats.”

THI called NutriRECS’ omission, “yet another assault on public trust in nutrition science.” The group implies that sowing distrust in nutrition research may have been the intent of the study.

In a letter, Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp called out Harvard University saying some of its faculty were associated with THI.

“Several of your faculty are involved as council members or advisers of THI and collaborated with THI in their effort to discredit scientific evidence that runs contrary to their ideology. I can assure you that Texas A&M’s research is driven by science. Period,” wrote Sharp.

Sharp also referenced a recent article by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). He said the JAMA article discovered that “THI and several of its council members, including Harvard faculty Dr. Willett and Dr. Hu, mischaracterized scientific research and falsely accused Texas A&M scientists of selling out to industry interests.”

In his letter, Sharp urged Harvard to review its association with THI. He also asked that the two universities work together for a “purely scientific approach to nutrition for the sake of public health.”