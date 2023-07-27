AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Attorney General’s Office (OAG) said Wednesday it secured a $10.76 million “Final Judgment and Permanent Injunction” against a Texas couple and business it said operated an illegal pyramid scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Attorney General said Blessings in No Time (BINT Operations) and its owners, LaShonda and Marlon Moore of Frisco, scammed consumers out of tens of millions of dollars by deceptively marketing themselves as a faith-based wealth building organization.

According to the OAG, the Moores promised to “bless” participants with large sums of money during the pandemic in exchange for up-front monetary contributions. The scam falsely promised investment returns as high as 800 percent. The AG’s office said the couple, who had appeared on a reality show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, invoked the affiliation to enhance the appearance of credibility. The Moores scammed nearly 8,000 consumers in Texas and across the country, according to the announcement.

The OAG filed the initial lawsuit against BINT Operations and the Moores in June 2021.

The OAG said as part of the $10.76 million judgment and enforcement actions taken by the Federal Trade Commission and the State of Arkansas, the defendants will have to pay between $500,000 and $2.5 million for a Texas-administered fund to assist victims of the Moores’ “Blessings in No Time” pyramid scheme.