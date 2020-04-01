Texas Agriculture asks Gov. Abbott to suspend English language labeling requirements for toilet paper

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Commissioner Sid Miller with the Texas Department of Agriculture sent a letter to Gov. Abbott Tuesday urging him to suspend the requirements for English language labeling on consumer packaging, specifically toilet paper, due to the shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his letter Miller wrote that the suspension of this requirement will allow toilet paper distributed for sale in Mexico to be redistributed for retail sale in the U.S.

“There will be no harm to industry or the public because suspension of the rule will simply extend the channels of toilet paper distribution as producers and distributors adjust to demand changes resulting from the pandemic, and allow a smoother transition to normal labeling procedures once the pandemic ends,” Miller wrote in his letter to Abbott

Miller made it clear in his letter that this language requirement suspension is only for toilet paper. The language requirement will remain in effect for other retail packaged items.