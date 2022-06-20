AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas and its emergency response agencies are preparing for hurricane season. The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1.

Earlier this month, Colorado State University released an updated Atlantic hurricane season forecast, saying there’s an increased likelihood of a hurricane reaching within 50 miles of the Texas coast.

The university also gave Texas a 59% chance of a hurricane coming very close to or making landfall in the state this year — up from its 54% prediction in its April forecast.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management conducted the multi-day hurricane exercise last week alongside 30 state agencies and organizations at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center in Austin.

The teams aimed to ensure Texas is ready to respond to and recover from hurricanes.

“The collaboration during this hurricane exercise is crucial to ensuring state resources are ready to respond when disaster strikes,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd in a press release. “As Texas state agencies and our partners bolster preparedness efforts, TDEM reminds Texans to take necessary precautions now to enhance preparedness before the next disaster hits.”

State agencies prepare for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. (Photo: Marcus Clark/Texas Division of Emergency Management)

TDEM asks Texans to pay attention to local weather forecasts, make emergency plans, review hurricane evacuation routes and build an emergency kit with supplies.

You can visit the Texas Hurricane Center online to learn more.