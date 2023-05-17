AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Attorney General’s Office sued Hyatt Hotels Corporation Monday accusing the company of violating Texas law by “marketing hotel rooms at prices that were not available to the public as advertised.”

According to the Attorney General’s announcement, Hyatt charges customers mandatory and unavoidable fees in addition to daily room rates.

The AG’s office said “resort fees charged by hotels do not necessarily align with “resort-like” experiences.” For example, the attorney general’s office alleged that “a significant portion of the amenities purportedly covered by resort fees, such as access to a fitness center and in-room Wi-Fi, are regularly offered free of charge at non-resort properties.”

It also said Hyatt also charged these fees regardless of whether consumers used the amenities.

“Hyatt’s lack of transparency regarding hotel room prices has misled consumers and violated Texas law,” said Attorney General Paxton in Tuesday’s announcement about the lawsuit. “These deceptive practices enabled Hyatt to advertise lodging at artificially low rates, and it must end immediately. I will not stand by while Texas consumers are taken advantage of by Hyatt, or by any hotel chain that tries to get away with charging illegal hidden fees.”

KXAN has contacted Hyatt Hotels Corporation for comment on the Attorney General’s lawsuit and will update this story when we receive a response.

The lawsuit announcement came on the same day as the Attorney General announced a fee settlement with Marriott International.