Texas Ag commissioner recovering after heart surgery in Fort Worth

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is in a Fort Worth hospital after undergoing a heart procedure Tuesday, according to a Texas Agriculture statement.

The statement says cardiologists at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital eliminated a blockage in his heart. After surgery, Miller recorded his “Daily Market Roundup,” which airs on radio stations across the state, from his hospital room.

Miller was dealing with shortness of breath and chest discomfort Friday evening and was admitted to the hospital Saturday, the statement reads.

“I can now add heart surgery to my list of medical mishaps and challenges which include numerous rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee replacement, shoulder surgery, West Nile virus, Covid and cancer. I guess that list just makes me Texas tough,” Miller said in the statement.

Miller is expected to be released later this week and will recuperate at home. He expects to be back to his normal schedule and routine following a brief recovery, the statement reads.