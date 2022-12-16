BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after their child was found on a highway and made an outcry of continuous sexual abuse, officials say.

Christopher Thomley, 39, was arrested on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child; and Ashley Thomley, 32, was arrested on a charge of child endangerment, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference Wednesday.

“This case is just infuriating, sickening, beyond comprehension,” Salazar said.

According to Salazar, the man and woman reported their child missing Nov. 7. Around the same time, authorities received a call of a small child running across the highway.

“When deputies arrived on scene with what they thought was a toddler, they found instead a 13-year-old little girl, who was scared, angry and just appeared to be much younger than what she actually is,” Salazar said.

The child told authorities she left the home after being continuously sexually abused by Christopher Thomley with full knowledge of Ashley, the sheriff said.

The girl described her attacks as being recorded over the course of multiple years. Deputies seized camera equipment from the home, including fixed surveillance footage inside the home, Salazar detailed.

“These two are seen on video preparing… a milkshake for her,” Salazar said. “But the milkshake actually contained a very strong cough suppressant … They poured about half a bottle of this into a milkshake with some ice cream to knock her out and sexually abuse her.”

Authorities said the child alleges being abused between 4 to 6 years.

The sheriff’s office obtained arrest warrants for the Thomleys and are continuing to look through evidence, according to authorities.

The case remains under investigation.