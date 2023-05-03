AUSTIN (KXAN) — A portion of the latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll focused on potential 2024 presidential candidates, as well as how much support each has in Texas.

According to the poll, Donald Trump remained popular among Texas Republicans.

“From among a list of six Republicans currently declared or expected to run for the GOP nomination, Donald Trump received favorable views from 78% of Texas Republicans, with only 16% holding an unfavorable view,” the poll said.

According to the Texas Politics Project, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a strong position to take on the former president.

“73% of Texas Republicans hold a favorable view of DeSantis, compared to only 10% with an unfavorable view,” the poll said.

Data from the poll showed two other potential candidates received largely positive reviews.

“South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was viewed favorably by 46% of Republicans and unfavorably by only 6%, while former South Caroline Governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley was viewed favorably by 46% of Republicans and unfavorably by 17%,” the poll said.

According to the poll’s data, Former Vice President Mike Pence received some of the most negative views among the candidates and potential candidates tested.

The poll said 41% of Texas Republicans held a favorable view of the former Indiana Governor, but a surprisingly large share, 36%, held an unfavorable view.

As for the views of Texas political leaders, the poll’s data showed: