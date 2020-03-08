Texans on cruise ship will be taken to San Antonio Air Force base for coronavirus testing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Approximately 90 Texans currently on the Grand Princess Cruise ship off the coast of California will be transported to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, according to a spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Grand Princess ship, which is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries, is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland, California, on Monday. All American passengers will be tested for the COVID-19 virus and taken to the military base for a 14-day quarantine.

Federal officials say the Department of State is working with the home countries of several hundred passengers to arrange for repatriation to their countries, according to the Associated Press.

“These passengers will not be released into the general public. The cruise ship passengers will remain at Lackland under quarantine until they clear the revised and heightened testing protocol to ensure they are not are not affected by the virus,” Gov. Abbott’s spokesperson John Wittman said in the statement.

Once cleared, Texans will be released to return home while non-Texans will be safely transported to their home state, according to Abbott’s spokesperson.

Abbott’s spokesperson added that this was not a State of Texas decision, but was determined at the federal level. Vice President Mike Pence along with the United States Department of Health and Human Services told Gov. Abbott about the decision on Saturday night.