Texans’ J.J. Watt to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in February

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 09: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (KXAN) — Houston Texans star J.J. Watt will join an elite list of athletes to receive the honor of hosting NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Watt will open up the show the day before Super Bowl LIV.

NBC’s longtime comedy sketch show will hand the reins to Watt on Feb. 1, according to a social media post Tuesday. Watt hasn’t confirmed the announcement at the time of this report on Tuesday evening.

As one of the NFL’s stars on and off the field, it will be fun to see Watt in a different environment putting his comedy chops to the test. Some of sports’ biggest stars have hosted “SNL” in the past including Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Athletes with Texas ties that have hosted “SNL” include Lance Armstrong, Andy Roddick and Deion Sanders.

Athletes to host “Saturday Night Live”