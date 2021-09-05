Texans can buy beer and wine Sunday at 10 a.m. for first time

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time, Texans were able to buy beer and wine two hours earlier on a Sunday.

House Bill 1518 went into effect Wednesday, moving the time Texans are allowed to purchase beer and wine to 10 a.m. on Sundays. Before this legislation took effect, stores couldn’t sell beer and wine until 12 p.m.

Liquor is still barred from being sold on Sundays but is allowed on other days from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. except on Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission doesn’t expect any major enforcement changes on its part. A TABC spokesperson said businesses and customers will benefit from having more time to buy or sell alcohol on Sundays.

A store associate from Planet K on Manor Road said he’s happy about the change. The store opens at 10 a.m., but previously had to wait to sell beer.

“There are a few a.m. shifts that I’ve had where people do come in about 10:30, 11 o’clock. It’s like ‘I’m sorry, dude. I can’t do it for you right now,” store associate Charles Easley Sr. said. “Honestly, I expect to see more people come in maybe a tad bit more than what we usually get in the mornings.”