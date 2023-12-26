AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll conducted this month by the Texas Politics Project found 40% of Texans feel worse about their personal economic conditions than a year ago, showing widespread economic pessimism but a slight improvement as the year comes to a close.

In another Texas Politics Project poll in October, 47% of Texas voters reported feeling worse off than a year ago.

In December, the poll found 23% of Texans feel better off about their finances. 35% said they feel about the same as last year.

“I think if you’re looking for good news going into the new year, we are beginning to see a little bit of easing up of people’s negative attitudes towards the economy. Views of the economy have just been dismal,” Executive Director of the Texas Politics Project Jim Henson said. “The lag that we see in improvements in the economy is beginning just a little bit to affect voters views.”

The improving outlook comes as some national and statewide indicators show positive economic signs. An analysis by Mastercard SpendingPulse found consumer spending is up more than 3% over this time last year, calling it a “return to pre-pandemic spending trends.” In Texas, local sales tax revenue is up 2.5% over last December.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reported early this month the state is allocating $1.1 billion in local sales taxes for this December, more than $400 million more than last December.

Texans also feel better about their personal finances than they feel about the national economy. The Texas Politics Project found 49% of Texas voters think the national economy is worse off than a year year. Fewer than one-third feel that it is doing better.