Texans against abortion rally at Capitol on anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State leaders and people from across the state of Texas are gathering Saturday for a march and annual Texas Rally for Life, an anti-abortion event held on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

The event will take place at the state Capitol in Austin from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Speakers include Gov. Greg Abbott, State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione and Dr. Joe Pojman, the executive director for the Texas Alliance for Life.

“Governor Greg Abbott will be speaking at this year’s historical event, which commemorates the 49th anniversary of the tragic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that has claimed the lives of more than 60 million unborn children and harmed countless men and women since 1973,” a release from organizers said.

Similar events are happening nationwide, including in Washington D.C.

Protesters will start at the parking garages on Trinity Street north of 12th and walk south on Trinity to 13th and Brazos, they will then march to the Capitol.