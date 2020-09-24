Texan wins 2020 national ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — The national Doodle for Google winner in 2020 is a Texan.

Sharon Sara, a fifth grader student at Vaughn Elementary School in Frisco, won a $30,000 college scholarship with her Doodle titled “Together As One,” in which she described how she showed kindness.

Sharon Sara with her winning Doodle on a T-shirt.

(Photo courtesy of Google)

“I show kindness by sticking together with my friends in tough times,” Sara’s entry read. “I drew people coming together and not thinking about the outside but being together because of their personality.”

In addition to her scholarship, her artwork appeared on the Google homepage and her school received a $50,000 technology upgrade package.

In a Google blog, Sara said her art teacher introduced her to the annual content two years ago in the third grade, and she remembered it was coming up, so she asked her father to submit her entry.

“I thought about my personal experiences,” she said. “People have not wanted to be my friend because of how I look, so I decided to draw what I do! No matter what people look like, you look on the inside and then decide if you want to be their friend.”

Gov. Greg Abbott sent his congratulations to Sara, and said the artwork “reminds us of the importance of unity and kindness towards others, especially during these challenging times.”

“We look forward to joining the hundreds of millions of people across the U.S. who will see this inspiring artwork displayed on the Google homepage. On behalf of the State of Texas, I want to say how proud we are of Sharon’s achievement, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for this bright young Texan,” Gov. Abbott said.