CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A person living in south Texas recently got diagnosed with a rare mosquito-borne disease.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced Friday someone who spent time working outdoors in Cameron County, which sits on the U.S.-Mexico border along the Gulf of Mexico, contracted malaria. State health experts are now working with local health departments on further tracking, according to DSHS.

The agency shared that malaria is spread through mosquito bites and can cause death. Symptoms are similar to the flu, and include fever, shaking, chills, sweats, headache, body aches, nausea and vomiting.

DSHS is now advising doctors to consider malaria diagnosis for patients who have fever or these other symptoms, as well as a history of getting bitten by mosquitoes in an area where malaria recently spread.

According to DSHS, people can “get malaria from the bite of a malaria-infected mosquito. When the parasite enters the human body, it lives in the liver before moving on to the red blood cells. Once inside the red blood cells, the parasites grow and multiply. The red blood cells burst, freeing more parasites to attack other red blood cells. A mosquito can then bite the infected individual, which enables it to transmit it to other humans.”

State health experts urge people to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using repellent, wearing long clothes and removing standing water near their homes or properties.

According to DSHS, there are only about 1,700 cases of malaria diagnosed in the U.S. each year. Most cases in the U.S., the agency explained, are in immigrants and travelers returning from areas of malaria transmission. The latest state data shows there were 121 malaria cases reported in Texas in 2021.