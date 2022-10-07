AUSTIN (KXAN) — A couple of towns in Central Texas can look forward to getting a Tesla supercharger in their area.

The Tesla website lists out superchargers available across the United States and the globe and identifies some supercharger locations as “coming soon.” Two cities in the KXAN viewing area are listed as future locations of superchargers — Luling and Georgetown.

Nearly 20 other superchargers are planned across the state, including in Denton, College Station and Spring. Here’s a list of all the other cities slated to get superchargers or additional superchargers:

Denton

Vernon

Van Horn

Terrell

Temple

Spring

San Antonio – Alamo Heights

Royse City

Red Oak

North Richland Hills

Melissa

Lubbock

Katy

Houston – Northwest

Hamilton

Frisco (two planned)

College Station (two planned)

Exactly a year ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the company’s headquarters would move to Austin from California. Travis County hosts a Tesla gigafactory in the Del Valle area, which had a grand opening celebration in April.

That facility is set to produce the Tesla Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles.