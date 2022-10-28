SAN ANTONIO (Austin Business Journal) — Tesla Inc. cinched up San Antonio’s biggest industrial lease last quarter, closing on a 440,000-square-foot Far East Side space with easy access to I-35.

The carmaker is the sole occupant of 7015 Lancer Blvd., part of Foster Ridge Park, a master-planned industrial facility completed in 2021 by Indiana-based Becknell Industrial. Tesla’s footprint accounts for 30 of the 90 development acres planned for the project.

San Antonio’s East Side is a popular area for industrial facilities, granting access to major interstates including I-35, which leads to Austin.

