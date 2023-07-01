BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Julissa Barron, 13, was last seen on foot at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Cozumel Emerald in San Antonio, officials said.

Image provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Julissa is described as 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 212 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Rugrat’s crop top shirt, red and white jolly pants and black Crocs, officials said. She has curly medium length hair and beauty marks on her face, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials believe Julissa’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If anyone has any information on Julissa’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact BCSO at (210) 335-6000.