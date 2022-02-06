Teen volleyball player killed in crash while driving through Texas ice storm to tournament in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A volleyball team is mourning the loss of a teammate after a deadly crash during the ice storm in Texas this week.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, a vehicle carrying seven people got caught in severe weather and hit a patch of black ice near Junction Thursday evening.

A girl died at the scene, according to the report. The other six people involved were transported to Kimble Hospital for treatment.

According to the DPS report, only the driver and front-seat passenger were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The teenage girls involved in the accident were traveling from their home in Arizona to Austin to play for Venom Volleyball in a tournament at the Austin Convention Center along with more than 100 other teams. Many of them had to travel from out of state during the harsh winter conditions.

On Saturday afternoon, players at the tournament signed a memorial.





Jimmy Gonzalez, the owner of Venom Volleyball, said that when flights into Austin were canceled on Thursday, the parents of the players made a decision to drive into town instead.

“They were nearly there,” Gonzalez said.

“The road conditions at the time indicated that everything was perfectly fine,” said Gonzalez. “The parents decided to rent an SUV and drive there.”

As the SUV traveled along highway 377 near Junction just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, the driver lost control, DPS said. The vehicle struck an 18-wheeler head on.

“If the road conditions were already in any kind of danger, we would have said no. We would have canceled, pulled out and told everybody to come home,” said Gonzalez. “It’s important for everyone to understand that we have to do our due diligence and make sure safety is the top priority in everything we do.”

After the accident the Venom Volleyball team pulled out of the tournament.

Two other players on the team were involved in the crash. Gonzalez said they are both in a critical condition.

Before the storm barreled into Texas, the Austin Sports Center told KXAN some of the teams scheduled to play Thursday were rescheduled for later Friday afternoon since flights were canceled due to the storm.

The Southwest Boys Classic (SBC) is a go as we are modifying the schedule to move more teams to a Friday afternoon start. Teams are excited to play. Teams with flights that have been cancelled for tomorrow have rebooked for Friday morning. We have told everyone to let us know how we can help. The hotels have been great as well.

Glen Lietzke. Director, Austin Junior Volleyball

There is a GoFundMe posted online for the Venom Volleyball team. It has raised more than $100,000 since it was posted.

“At this time, we are asking for prayers and financial support for the three families affected by this tragedy,” wrote Gonzalez. “Funds raised will be used to cover funeral cost, lodging, food, and medical expenses. In addition, funds collected will be used to bring our coaches and athletes back home to AZ after a circumstantial forfeit.”