SALADO, Texas (KXAN) — After Tuesday’s tornado in Salado spared Reagan Keith’s Hidden Springs home, the 17-year-old and his neighbor sifted through what landed in their neighborhood.

“She picked up this piece of an old hymnal,” Keith told KXAN. The lyrics on the piece of paper read, “I am bound for the promised land.”

“They were very fitting to what just happened, that our days are numbered and that we’re not going to be here forever,” Keith said. “We have to live each day as best we can.”

Hymnal shred found in Hidden Springs neighborhood after Tuesday’s tornado (Photo: Reagan Keith)

“I don’t think this was a coincidence,” he added. “I think it had to be God. There’s no other way.”

The teen said he believed the scrap came from nearby Cedar Valley Baptist Church, which the tornado did not spare.

Churchgoer Clayton Capps typically spends every fourth Friday of the month at the church singing. While surveying the damage Wednesday, he said he was thankful no one was killed.

“This right here,” Capp said, pointing to his arm, “This is what means everything, the flesh and blood, not the building.”

Front facade of devastated First Cedar Valley Baptist Church (KXAN Photo/Daniel Marin)

The First Cedar Valley Baptist Church off FM 2843 in Salado, Texas sustained tornado damage the afternoon of April 12, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Donnie Jackson, the pastor at Cedar Valley Baptist, said even after seeing the destruction of his church, he would like to hold Easter service in front of the collapsed building on Sunday.

“I have no idea what God’s purpose is in allowing this to happen, but I know He has one,” Jackson said. “I know that despite the devastation that we saw, the big cross that we see as we enter the building, it’s still there.”