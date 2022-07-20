HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County investigators are looking for a driver who hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in the west side of Houston late Tuesday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez took to Twitter to share details about what happened to Omar Ghawtah, 16.

Sheriff Gonzalez said Ghawtah was being chased by a dog in the 14100 block of Alief-Clodine Road a little before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

He said the teen reportedly ran onto the roadway and was struck by a 2007-2014 white Chevy Silverado then pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities added that the person behind the wheel of the Chevy truck did not stop and render assistance and fled the scene eastbound on Alief-Clodine.



The deadly crash remains under investigation.