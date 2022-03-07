Teen arrested after smuggling attempt leads to DPS crash

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 16-year-old suspect after they say he led authorities on a police chase during a human smuggling attempt.

According to officials, a DPS trooper attempted to pull over a silver Chevy Malibu at 2 p.m. in Sullivan City on Friday. The driver refused to stop, prompting a pursuit towards the La Joya area.

The driver of the vehicle ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, causing it to roll over, according to DPS.

Car crashes during pursuit (photo: Texas DPS)

The Malibu continued on, however, until the driver turned in front of a DPS Trooper, causing the Trooper to wreck into a light pole.

The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot but was eventually arrested by DPS Troopers. Authorities have identified him as a 16-year-old male.

Six people unlawfully present in the United States were found in the vehicle.

The 16-year-old suspect is charged with evading arrest, human smuggling, and failure to stop and render aid.

Authorities transported the driver of the rolled-over vehicle and the DPS Trooper to a local hospital. Both were later released.

