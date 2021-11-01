Team David: Donate here to the Central Texas Food Bank

Texas

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
A picture of David Yeomans with the words "KXAN First Warning Weather: Team David"

David Yeomans is raising money for the Central Texas Food Bank (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorologists David Yeomans is challenging Kristen Currie to a friendly competition for a good cause: seeing which KXAN First Warning Weather forecaster can raise more money for the Central Texas Food Bank.

If you’re on Team David, donate using the button below. Otherwise, click here to support Team Kristen.

David also has a message to share to his teammates: “Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. A time for family and friends to gather, eat and enjoy each other’s company without the expectation of gifts. But we’re asking you this year for a small gift: for you to open your wallet and your heart to donate what you can to the Central Texas Food Bank. And, in return, you’ll get the greatest gift of all – knowing your neighbors who also call this community home are nourished and well.”

The competition starts Nov. 1 and ends Nov. 24. All proceeds benefit the Central Texas Food Bank, which serves 75,000 each week throughout 21 counties in Central Texas.

Make sure you’re following David on Facebook and Instagram for periodic updates throughout the competition.

