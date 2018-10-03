TEA heads to court to defend drop in special education spending Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. School file (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Texas Education Agency heads to court Wednesday to challenge a ruling by the U.S. Department of Education that would strip millions of dollars in federal special education grants from the state.

KXAN's media partners at the Texas Tribune report the case dates back to the 2011-12 school year, when the state decreased its own spending on special education from the year before by $33.3. million.

The U.S. DOE responded by pulling the same amount of money in federal special education grants from the state. The department cited a federal law that says states have to keep up the same amount of special education spending to be eligible for the federal grants, because those grants aren't a replacement for state funds.

The TEA is challenging that determination at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday. Lawyers for Texas argue the state didn't cut services for students with disabilities during that school year, but that the cost to educate them dropped.

That, the state argued, does not violate the federal law.

"Any time there's a reduction in funding, it means that services are less likely to be provided," said Steven Aleman, an attorney and policy specialist for Disability Rights Texas.

He's been watching the case closely as part of that group's education team. He and other special education advocates say the state shouldn't have cut spending in the first place, but Wednesday's decision could deepen the problem.

"At risk is a significant amount of federal dollars that we count on every year to supplement local and state spending for students with disabilities," Aleman said, "and if we lose those dollars, then that just means it's even harder to serve a growing number of students with disabilities in Texas public schools."

A spokeswoman for the TEA said the agency can't comment on the upcoming hearing.

The appeal comes just a few months after a federal investigation determined the state failed to properly educate thousands of students with disabilities by essentially capping the number of students it enrolled in special education.

Wednesday's court case is not related to that investigation.

"Sadly, this case against the Texas Education Agency is just a string of setbacks for students with disabilities, where it's become apparent that the state is not doing its job to educate students with disabilities," Aleman said. "This has to stop."

Regardless of what happens, he added, Disability Rights Texas will ask the state legislature for more money for special education when the session starts in January.