AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of severe storms, potential flash flooding expected to hit the state from now through the weekend, according to a news release from TDEM.

“The Texas Emergency Management Council is closely monitoring weather conditions across the state, including flash flooding threats and severe weather risk,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “As state and local responders work diligently to protect our communities from these weather threats, Texans are urged to stay weather aware to keep themselves, their loves ones and their property safe.”

Large portions of the state faces increased risk of heavy rainfall, as well as flash flooding this week, according to the National Weather Service. Furthermore, severe storms are possible through the weekend, and Texans are urged to monitor local forecasts, the release said.

TDEM activated the following resources to support severe weather, flash flooding response operations across the state with Abbott’s direction:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): 4 Swiftwater Boat Squads and 2 Boat Squad Managers, totaling over 30 responders staged across Southeast Texas and the Coastal Bend

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more information on flood safety tips, go to Texas Ready website.