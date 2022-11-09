AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state agency in charge of regulating air quality in Texas is holding hearings across the state in November about changes in how permits are issued for concrete batch plants.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is considering an updated Air Quality Analysis (AQA). According to a TCEQ press release, the updated AQA would show emissions at an authorized plant would not violate National Ambient Air Quality Standards, exceed a state property line standard or adversely affect human health and the environment.

The TCEQ is holding three meetings in November to hear comments from people about the changes. The first is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It is a hybrid virtual and in-person meeting at the TCEQ building on Park 35 Circle in Building E, Room 201S in Austin.

The second meeting is an in person meeting on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Houston.

It is on the first floor of the East Aldine Management District Office on East Aldine Amphitheatre Drive.

The third meeting is in person on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Arlington.

It will be in the City of Arlington Council Chambers on West Abram Street.