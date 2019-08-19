TABC begins annual undercover operations to catch businesses selling alcohol to minors

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 29: The general atmosphere of the bar at The Giving Keys launch party for the new Matte Black Key Necklace on September 29, 2016 at RVCC in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for The Giving Keys)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission announced Monday that agents have begun the agency’s annual undercover operations during back-to-school season.

TABC will use minors to try and buy alcohol from retailers, and if a sale happens, agents will go in and inform the manager of the violation.

Selling alcohol to minors is considered a Class A misdemeanor that’s punishable by up to a $4,000 fine and a year in jail.

This year, TABC doubled the time it spends on the operation, up from 3 weeks in years past.

“TABC regularly conducts underage compliance operations in communities across Texas,” officials wrote in a news release. “During the past 12 months, agents conducted more than 11,200 operations statewide, finding a total of 1,234 violations for a total compliance rate of 90 percent.”

TABC is also cracking down on the use of fake IDs as part of this operation.