TABC begins annual undercover operations to catch businesses selling alcohol to minors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission announced Monday that agents have begun the agency’s annual undercover operations during back-to-school season.
TABC will use minors to try and buy alcohol from retailers, and if a sale happens, agents will go in and inform the manager of the violation.
Selling alcohol to minors is considered a Class A misdemeanor that’s punishable by up to a $4,000 fine and a year in jail.
This year, TABC doubled the time it spends on the operation, up from 3 weeks in years past.
“TABC regularly conducts underage compliance operations in communities across Texas,” officials wrote in a news release. “During the past 12 months, agents conducted more than 11,200 operations statewide, finding a total of 1,234 violations for a total compliance rate of 90 percent.”
TABC is also cracking down on the use of fake IDs as part of this operation.