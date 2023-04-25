MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The deaths and mutilation of cattle in Madison County, which is northeast of Bryan, are under investigation.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, ranchers said that a six-year-old longhorn-cross cow was found dead at their ranch, along Texas-Old San Antonio Road, mutilated and lying on its side.

A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, was made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side – leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched. The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill.

The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of struggle, and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area.

Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow – leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks.

While looking into the longhorn-cross’ death, the sheriff’s office said that five other similar acts – involving four adult cows and one yearling – were reported along the area of TX-OSR running into Brazos County and Robertson County. Each incident happened in different locations, pastures and herds.

The sheriff’s office said the other cows were found in the same condition – lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jaw line and the tongue completely removed. On two of the five cows, a circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia. This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow.

Just like the first, there were no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass, no blood spill, and no noticeable tracks. No predators or birds would scavenge the remains for several weeks after death.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of death of all six cows remains unknown. Multiple similar incidents have been reported across the United States, and the sheriff’s office is actively coordinating with other agencies to get answers.

If you happen to come across any similar acts, or have any information on these cases, you can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.