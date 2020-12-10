Suspect in rapper Mo3’s shooting death arrested in Dallas

DALLAS (KXAN) — Dallas police have made an arrest in connection with the death of rapper Mo3, according to a report from KXAS.

Police arrested Kewon Dontrell White, 21, Wednesday. He faces charges of murder and prohibited person in possession with a firearm, and is accused of shooting the rapper whose legal name is Melvin Noble.

The 28-year-old Noble was gunned down Nov. 11 on Interstate 35 East near Marsalis Avenue. Police say White chased Noble down on the freeway and shot him and another person in Noble’s car.

Both were taken to a hospital where Noble died. The other person was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Noble was a rising rap artist with more than 900,000 Instagram followers and more than 925,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. His 2019 song “Everybody” has more than 5.8 million streams on Spotify.