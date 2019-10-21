Suspect arrested in death of ex-Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say one man has been arrested and a second suspect was being sought in last month’s slaying of former NBA and Texas Tech standout Andre Emmett.

KXAS-TV in Dallas is reporting that 32-year-old Keith Johnson was being held Monday on a capital murder charge. Johnson is currently in jail on unrelated charges. 29-year-old Michael Lucky is also facing a capital murder charge and remains at-large.

Investigators say Johnson and a second suspect allegedly shot Emmett during a Sept. 23 robbery attempt. Police say 37-year-old Emmett was sitting in his vehicle outside his residence when two men approached and he was fatally shot while trying to flee.

Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with the Red Raiders. After college, Emmett played one season each with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets.

