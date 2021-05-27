Suspect arrested after 11-hour standoff, shooting that injured 3 officers near Dallas

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (KXAS/KXAN) — The suspect was arrested Thursday morning in a shooting that injured three police officers and then turned into an overnight standoff in Flower Mound, a suburb northwest of Dallas.

KXAS in Dallas reports the 11-hour standoff ended around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home not far from Flower Mound High School.

BREAKING : A 12-hour long stand off has come to an end at a home in Flower Mound. The man who police say shot three officers overnight has been detained. @NBCDFW https://t.co/1gqUnToNNL — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) May 27, 2021

Officers originally responded to the home for a possible suicide call at 7:04 p.m. Once they arrived, they attempted to contact the man who lived by himself at the home. About an hour later, police say the man fired shots at officers and injured three of them.

Two of the officers were taken to a hospital for treatment and are OK. The third officer didn’t need to go to the hospital and was treated by medics at the scene.

Police say officers returned fire, but they didn’t have any contact with the suspect at the time and have not reported if they observed any wounds when they took him into custody.

According to KXAS, one of the officers was hit in their bulletproof vest and another was carrying a metal shield that was hit. A SWAT team took over after the officers were shot.

Police also evacuated homes in the neighborhood.