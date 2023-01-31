AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s something that Central Texans have known for a while, but now a wider audience is getting on board: Buc-ee’s is one of the best gas stations in the country, according to a new survey.

Payless Power surveyed more than a thousand Americans to find their favorite gas station chains, and unsurprisingly to Texans, Buc-ee’s ranks second in the country. Only Costco ranks higher.

The chain ranked as best in the nation for customer service, and second for best food quality. Buc-ee’s came in third for cleanest and cheapest gas stations.

Respondents who said Buc-ee’s was their favorite said they’d be willing to drive an average of 21 minutes out of their way to visit one.

And we all know a stop at Buc-ee’s is so much more than just filling up on gas. In fact, the survey found people spend an average of $58.03 per visit.

The largest Buc-ee’s in the nation will soon be in Central Texas. In November, construction crews broke ground on the project in Luling.