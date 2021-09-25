Supporters of Marvin Guy rally at the Texas Capitol to bring renewed attention to his case

Supporters of Marvin Guy rally at the Texas State Capitol. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Supporters of Marvin Guy held a rally at the Texas State Capitol Saturday to bring renewed attention to his case.

Guy is accused of shooting and killing a Killeen police detective in 2014 during a no-knock raid that was related to suspected drug activity.

His brother, Garrett Galloway, said Guy was defending himself against who he believed was an intruder in his home.

“No knocks are no good for no one on any side,” Galloway said in April. “It puts lives in jeopardy of the law enforcement, as well as the personnel that’s on the other side.”

Galloway attended Saturday’s rally at the Capitol, along with Nelson Linder, the president of the Austin NAACP.

Guy has been in prison for seven years awaiting trial in Bell County.