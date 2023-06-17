A thrill-seeker soars above Lake Travis as they speed down a zipline. (Lake Travis Zipline Adventures)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It certainly feels like summer outside, and with no cool temperatures any time soon, Central Texans want to find quick day trips that aren’t too far from the Austin area.

We took to social media to see what places you had in mind, and here is the list we compiled based off your answers.

Rio Vista Park is located in San Marcos and is “a great place to put your kayak in and paddle upstream or just swim in the deep watering hole,” according to the Visit San Marcos website.

Amenities include restrooms, tennis courts, a half basketball court, benches, a pavilion, city swimming pool, hike/bike trails and trash cans, the website said.

From party boats, to boat tours and cruises, to the Waterloo water park, there is always something fun to do when going to Lake Travis, which is located on the Colorado River.

The Lake Travis website has details for featured events and a complete guide for boating, fishing, living, lodging, services and more.

If you’re looking for a beachy setting less than four hours from Austin, Port Aransas is a good place to go for a day trip.

There are attractions, tours and excursions, arts and culture, water activities, golfing and more, according to the Port Aransas website. To learn more about everything offered at Port Aransas, visit the website here.

Lake Marble Falls is located on the Colorado River in Marble Falls, approximately one hour away from Austin.

Some activities Central Texans can enjoy at Lake Marble Falls include, hiking, beach activities, fishing, canoeing and kayaking, golfing and more.

If you’re looking to cool off in the current heat wave, Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort may be a good option for you and isn’t too far from Austin to travel to.

Schlitterbahn is located in New Braunfels, near San Antonio, and provides a variety of river rides, pools, waterslides and more, according to the Schlitterbahn website.

If you’re looking for a day trip filled with shopping, arts and culture, concerts, live music and wineries, Fredericksburg is located in the Hill Country.

If you plan your trip just right, you can always pack an overnight bag and stay in hotels or lodging to enjoy your day and look at the attractions offered, which can be found on the Fredericksburg website.

SeaWorld is located in San Antonio and offers rides, attractions, animal experiences, presentations, activities and more.

Tickets and passes, hotel packages, groups events and more are available on the SeaWorld website here.

Horseshoe Bay Resort is considered the Texas Hill Country destination, according to its website.

There are family activities, spa activities, lake adventures, golfing, dining, events and more. Or if you are planning for a wedding, you can have your plan to have your event at the resort, the website said.