DALLAS (KDAF) — There have been new trends surrounding the idea of quitting your job, such as rage quitting, where burnt-out employees quit without a backup plan because they have reached their breaking point.

With the topic of quitting it is insightful to understand where employees are quitting the most and new research answers that burning question.

WalletHub has commissioned a study looking at which states have the highest job resignation rates in the nation. Officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. based on how frequently people are quitting their jobs.

So, where does Texas rank against all other states? Texas is a right-to-work state, meaning that a person cannot be denied employment because of membership or non-membership in a labor union or other labor organization.

Out of a ranking of 51, Texas ranked 23rd in the nation. In the latest month, Texas has a 3.40% resignation rate. In the last year, that rate was 3.12%.

States with the highest resignation rates included:

Georgia Kentucky Tennessee Arizona Wyoming Montana West Virginia South Carolina Alaska Louisiana

For the full report, visit WalletHub.