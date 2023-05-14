KDAF (DALLAS) — Gen Z is known for meeting many historical feats in America. From technology to politics and now, according to SmartAsset, a financial resources website, Gen-Zers in Texas are taking over the workforce nationally.

“Gen Z makes up more than a fifth of the workforce in the top five cities. These include Tucson, Arizona; Madison, Wisconsin; Lincoln, Nebraska; Norfolk, Virginia and Lubbock, Texas,” the study mentions.

Everything’s bigger in Texas including our workforce in Lubbock. The city has the most significant number of Gen-Zers in the workforce.

“The highest concentration of Gen Z workers can be found in Lubbock, Texas. 25.60% of the city’s workforce are Gen Z workers. By comparison, the lowest concentration is found in Fremont, California (6.36%),” the study reported.

Wow, 25.60 % is roughly 35,500 workers in Lubbock, TX! This makes sense when you take into account that they are a college town; with Texas Tech bringing most of the younger population.

For the complete study click here. Meanwhile, take our poll below: