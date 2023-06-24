AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent study found Mexican food was the most popular cuisine in Texas.

The study was compiled by PriceListo, which describes itself as a price monitoring website. According to researchers, the rankings were compiled using Google search data to determine which cuisines were the most popular in Texas.

Ranking at No. 1: Mexican

859,817 average monthly searches

“Mexican cuisine is famous outside of Mexico and is known for its use of spices, corn, and avocados, providing many ways to enjoy the ingredients grown there. Tacos and burritos are popular Mexican dishes; however, a vast list of traditional dishes is just as tasty,” the study said.

Ranking at No. 2: Chinese

575,398 average monthly searches

“Chinese food is prevalent all over America due to its affordability and comfort while offering new flavor combinations. It is a budget-friendly meal that can cater to different dietary requirements,” the study said.

Ranking at No. 3: Indian

350,370 average monthly searches

“India is the world’s spice capital, which is why the cuisine uses a plethora of spices in dishes, leading to the misconception that all Indian food is spicy. While an array of spices is used, they are often used to create unique flavor combinations and profiles,” the study said.

Ranking at No. 4: Italian

238,631 average monthly searches

“Italian food is known for its fresh flavors that highlight the taste of ingredients used in cooking. Elements of Italian cuisine, such as olive oil and tomatoes, are essential in the kitchen … Italian food’s comforting and universal appeal may be why it is popular in America,” the study said.

Ranking at No. 5: Thai

194,293 average monthly searches

“Thai cuisine has a familiarity with Chinese cuisine, which may also explain its popularity; however, it uses more herbs and spices. One popular ingredient in Thai cuisine is Nam Pla (Fish Sauce), a seasoning made from fermenting fish and is used throughout Thai cuisine, from curries to dipping sauces,” the study said.

Researchers said the data examined the search volume for cuisine-related searches in Texas over the past 12 months. Different combinations of search terms such as “[cuisine] food”, “[cuisine] food near me” or “[cuisine] recipes]” were used to gather data.

A spokesperson from Pricelisto commented on the findings.

“These insights show that there is a lot of conformity with what take-outs are being ordered and what restaurants people are visiting, especially as they are similar in most states. As the cost of living continues to rise, and visiting restaurants or having food delivered becomes more expensive, this data shows the cuisines that people will still be happy to spend money on,” the spokesperson said.