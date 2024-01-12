AUSTIN (KXAN) — A study published by online service Software Connect claims that the average Texas worker will be burnt out by July 8, two days before the national average.

The study surveyed 3,000 adults across the U.S., selecting participants to ensure the sample could represent the larger country.

Texas, while slightly ahead of the predicted average, is still later than Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Workers in those states are expected to burn out in June. At the extreme edges are Delaware (March 19) and New Mexico (October 20).

“Burnout at work is a multifaceted issue that can stem from various sources. One primary factor is an excessive workload, where too many hours or too much work can lead to physical and mental exhaustion,” said Jeff Budiac, a managing partner at the company. “Addressing these issues, both at an organizational level and through individual coping strategies is essential to prevent and manage job burnout.”

Other factors that can lead to burnout, according to Budiac, include: