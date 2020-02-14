Students reportedly injured after cell phone battery catches fire at Katy school

KATY, Texas (KXAN) — Several students are reported injured after a cell phone battery caught fire at a junior high, the Katy Independent School District says.

Our sister station in Houston, KPRC, says 12 students from Mayde Creek Junior High were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, and Cy-Creek EMS responded to the report around 11:55 a.m. The students’ injuries are not life-threatening, district officials told KPRC.

The West Lake Fire Department, Fort Bend EMS and fire marshals are all on scene.

This is a breaking news situation, and we will have more information as it becomes available.