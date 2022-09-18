ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A street racer who pled guilty to four counts of racing on a highway causing serious injury or death in connection with a 2018 crash that left four dead was sentenced in court Thursday.

Albertico Valenzuela, 21, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Valenzuela, then 17, was arrested following a multiple vehicle crash in West Odessa on October 1, 2018; the crash occurred on W. 16th St and FM 1936.

Investigators said Valenzuela and another driver, 22-year-old Christian Flores, of El Paso, were drag racing at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour when they hit a dip in the road- both cars lost control. Flores’ car went airborne and then veered into oncoming traffic where his car collided with a vehicle driven by Araceli Gabaldon, 47.

Gabaldon and two of her children were killed. A third child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries- he spent more than a month in the hospital. Flores also died at the scene.