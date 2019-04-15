Texas

Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

By:
Posted: Apr 15, 2019 / 06:56 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 15, 2019 / 08:50 AM CDT

TEXAS (AP) — Powerful storms swept across the South on Sunday after unleashing suspected tornadoes and flooding that killed at least eight people, injured dozens and flattened much of a Texas town. Three children were among the dead.

Nearly 90,000 customers were without electricity in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Georgia as of midday Sunday, according to www.poweroutage.us as the severe weather left a trail of destruction.

Two children were killed on a back road in East Texas when a pine tree fell onto the car in which they were riding in a severe thunderstorm Saturday near Pollok, about 150 miles southeast of Dallas.

The tree "flattened the car like a pancake," said Capt. Alton Lenderman of the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.  The children, ages 8 and 3, were dead at the scene, while both parents, who were in the front seat, escaped injury, he said.

At least one person was killed and about two dozen others were injured after a suspected tornado struck the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in East Texas during a Native American cultural event in Alto, about 130 miles southeast of Dallas.  Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis said the fatality that was reported was of a woman who died of her critical injuries.

In neighboring Houston County, the sheriff's office said one person was killed in Weches, 6 miles southwest of Caddo Mound.

There was widespread damage in Alto, a town of about 1,200, and the school district canceled classes until its buildings can be deemed safe.

A tornado flattened much of the south side of Franklin, Texas, overturning mobile homes and damaging other residences, said Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak. Franklin is about 125 miles south of Dallas.

The weather service said preliminary information showed an EF-3 tornado touched down with winds of 140 mph.

It destroyed 55 homes, a church, four businesses, a duplex, and part of the local housing authority building, authorities said. Two people were hospitalized for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, while others were treated at the scene, Yezak said. Some people had to be extricated from damaged dwellings.

Heavy rains and storms raked Mississippi into the night Saturday as the storms moved east.

Roy Ratliff, 95, died after a tree crashed onto his trailer in northeastern Mississippi, Monroe County Road Manager Sonny Clay said at a news conference, adding that a tornado had struck. Nineteen residents were taken to hospitals, including two in critical condition. A tornado was reported in the area 140 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee, at the time.

In Hamilton, Mississippi, 72-year-old Robert Scott said he had been sleeping in his recliner late Saturday when he was awakened and found himself in his yard after a tornado ripped most of his home off its foundation.

His 71-year-old wife, Linda, was in a different part of the house and also survived, he said. They found each other while crawling through the remnants of the house they have lived in since 1972.

"We're living, and God has blessed us," Scott, a retired manager for a grocery store meat department, said Sunday as neighbors helped him salvage his belongings.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Moore said a possible twister touched down in the Vicksburg, Mississippi, area. No injuries were reported, but officials reported damage to several businesses and vehicles.

The storm is expected to continue moving toward the Northeast where its impact has already been devastating.

The Times Gazette reported several homes and businesses were damaged after an apparent tornado struck Shelby, Ohio, Sunday about 4 p.m.

Shelby is about 90 miles northeast of Cleveland.

The Richland County Emergency Management Agency reported about a half-dozen homes were damaged and at least six people were taken to a hospital to be treated for storm-related injuries.
The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch warnings for parts of Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

But the majority of damaged remained in the Southern part of the U.S.

The storm damaged a roof of a hotel in New Albany, Mississippi, and Mississippi State University's 21,000 students huddled in basements and hallways as a tornado neared the campus in Starkville.

University spokesman Sid Salter said some debris, possibly carried by the tornado, was found on campus, but no injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged. Trees were toppled and minor damage was reported in residential areas east of the campus.

The large storm system also caused flash floods in Louisiana, where two deaths were reported.

Authorities said 13-year-old Sebastian Omar Martinez drowned in a drainage canal after flash flooding struck Bawcomville, near Monroe, said Deputy Glenn Springfield of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Department. Separately, one person died when a car was submerged in floodwaters in Calhoun, also near Monroe.

As the storm moved into Alabama, a possible tornado knocked out power and damaged mobile homes in Troy, about 50 miles south of Montgomery.

Near the Birmingham suburb of Hueytown, a county employee died after being struck by a vehicle while he was helping clear away trees about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, said Capt. David Agee of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The man, whose name was not immediately released, died after being taken to a hospital.

The forecast of severe weather forced officials at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, to start the final round of the tournament early on Sunday in order to finish in midafternoon before it began raining.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Texas Stories

Trending Video

  • State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

    State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

  • ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee

  • Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

    Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

  • Notre Dame fire draws comparison to arson at Governor's mansion

    Notre Dame fire draws comparison to arson at Governor's mansion

  • What is the nuclear option?

    What is the nuclear option?

  • Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

    Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

  • Azzi's Ride: A mother's cross-country bike journey for preeclampsia awareness

    Azzi's Ride: A mother's cross-country bike journey for preeclampsia awareness

  • Property tax measure expected to pass Senate without 'nuclear option'

    Property tax measure expected to pass Senate without 'nuclear option'

  • Father James Misko provides context from fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

    Father James Misko provides context from fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

  • Construction is underway for Williamson County's largest park

    Construction is underway for Williamson County's largest park

  • Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates

    Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates

  • Texas lawmakers will focus on high speed rail

    Texas lawmakers will focus on high speed rail

  • Azzi's Ride
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Azzi's Ride

  • Today's the deadline to file your tax return or extension

    Today's the deadline to file your tax return or extension

  • Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

    Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

  • Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year

    Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year

  • Planning For Medicare

    Planning For Medicare

  • Bomb explodes in Germany river

    Bomb explodes in Germany river

  • Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

    Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

  • Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient

    Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient

  • City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods

    City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods

  • Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband

    Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband

  • Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

    Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

  • Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

    Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

  • Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate

    Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate

  • State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote

    State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote

  • 'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration

    'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration

  • Deaf girl has hearing aids stolen

    Deaf girl has hearing aids stolen

  • APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

    APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

  • Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

    Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

  • The aftermath of tornado damage in Robertson County

    The aftermath of tornado damage in Robertson County

  • Friends of teen killed in Cedar Park car crash vow to 'Live Like Myles'
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Friends of teen killed in Cedar Park car crash vow to 'Live Like Myles'

  • Tornado storm damage reported in Franklin, Texas

    Tornado storm damage reported in Franklin, Texas

  • Charity competition sees teams building custom motorcycles

    Charity competition sees teams building custom motorcycles

  • The Weekend Gardener

    The Weekend Gardener

  • The Weekend Gardener

    The Weekend Gardener

  • Judge declares mistrial in case of woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

    Judge declares mistrial in case of woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

  • UT honors the life of former university president William Powers

    UT honors the life of former university president William Powers

  • AFD kicks off their annual fill the boot campaign
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    AFD kicks off their annual fill the boot campaign

  • Police investigating woman found dead on East Sixth Street
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Police investigating woman found dead on East Sixth Street

  • Man injures himself after getting trapped in mechanical bull, police say

    Man injures himself after getting trapped in mechanical bull, police say

  • Animal rescue group that helps children with disabilities faces funding challenges

    Animal rescue group that helps children with disabilities faces funding challenges

  • Althea Johnson child abandonment trial declared a mistrial

    Althea Johnson child abandonment trial declared a mistrial

  • Austin wants to keep commuters at home

    Austin wants to keep commuters at home

  • Simple Health: Hays and Caldwell County Heart Walk

    Simple Health: Hays and Caldwell County Heart Walk

  • Bipartisan border bill clears first huddle

    Bipartisan border bill clears first huddle

  • San Marcos city cemetery could raise plot prices

    San Marcos city cemetery could raise plot prices

  • New group revives effort to remove Confederate monument in Georgetown

    New group revives effort to remove Confederate monument in Georgetown

  • City Council reviews input on relieving Zilker Park parking problems

    City Council reviews input on relieving Zilker Park parking problems

  • Trial day 4: Mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster testifies

    Trial day 4: Mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster testifies

  • Free physicals offered to AISD marching bands and dance teams

    Free physicals offered to AISD marching bands and dance teams

  • AISD pre-K Festival

    AISD pre-K Festival

  • WEEKEND JAM: How the Longhorn Run will affect you

    WEEKEND JAM: How the Longhorn Run will affect you

  • UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

    UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

  • UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

    UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

  • Proposed improvements for Slaughter Lane include more lanes

    Proposed improvements for Slaughter Lane include more lanes

  • Swallowing Hazard: Button Batteries

    Swallowing Hazard: Button Batteries

  • UT freshman Jaxson Hayes declares for NBA Draft

    UT freshman Jaxson Hayes declares for NBA Draft

  • Texas State University announces massive new music building

    Texas State University announces massive new music building

  • 'Hamilton' ticket sales begin in Austin

    'Hamilton' ticket sales begin in Austin

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Farmer in the Del Valle Night
Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss