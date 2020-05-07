State officials come to defense of Dallas salon owner jailed for opening early

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott is criticizing a judge’s decision to jail a Dallas hair salon owner who opened her business last week — in defiance of the governor’s order.

Judge Eric Moye found Shelley Luther in contempt of court and sentenced her to a week in jail.

He also fined her $500 for each of the seven days the salon was open for a total of $3,500.

Luther says she had to reopen her salon because she wouldn’t have been able to feed her children otherwise.

But Judge Eric Moye says Luther expressed no “contrition, remorse or regret” for her actions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Moye, saying in part: “I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table.”

7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans https://t.co/gdtMLAHFV5 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 6, 2020

Paxton called for her immediate release.

The Governor released a statement Tuesday saying:

“I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action by the Dallas Judge, putting Shelley Luther in jail for seven days. As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option.”

The Governor also said he believes there are less restrictive measures to ensure public safety, but did not say what those measures are.