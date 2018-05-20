State of Texas: Which Democrat could take on GOP for District 21?

In recent interviews with Joseph Kopser and Mary Wilson, the candidates in the Democratic runoffs for the 21st Congressional District, the two explained their plans for health care, bipartisanship and why they can win in November.

Both are strong proponents of expanding health care in Texas, but have slightly different ways of tackling the issue.

Kopser cited his military background as the primary reason for his belief that we should adopt universal health care.

Wilson, on the other hand, would like to see Medicare for all. They find common ground in their belief that a key way to pass health care legislation is by changing the narrative surrounding it so that people better understand what they’re getting.

When it comes to reaching across the aisle, the two again differ. It’s in this difference that each candidate roots their claim to be the best to win in the November election.

Kopser is adamant in his belief that as the moderate candidate, he will best be able to reach Republicans, saying, “I went into this race focused on winning in November. The argument that I’ve been making to Democratic voters is that I not only share their progressive values… but doing that in a way that will allow independents and those orphaned Republicans… to be able to say you know what, we want calm out of the chaos and I think I have an appeal to those folks.”

Kopser has picked up more establishment support and raised almost $1 million in campaign funds. The perception of Kopser as the crossover candidate has remained constant throughout the campaign, but Wilson isn’t convinced.

“Did the tea party go moderate to get crossover or disenfranchised Democrats? Absolutely not,” Wilson said.

The way you build trust is to actually say what you are, who you are and what you believe in. Wilson also cites the changing demographics of their district claiming that the Democratic vote has increased rapidly since Trump eked out his win in the district with 52 percent of the vote in 2016.

Extended interview with Joseph Kopser

Extended interview with Mary Wilson