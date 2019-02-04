State of Texas: The Accused

The Diocese of Austin listed 22 men credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Each red dot indicates a location in the diocese where one or more of those men was present or worked in some capacity.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Roman Catholic dioceses across Texas released lists of clergy “credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor.” The names span nearly 70 years and join a growing number of allegations against clergy across Texas and the United States.

When accusations surfaced in other parts of the country, some states led the way with criminal investigations. But that’s not likely to happen in Texas. Our investigators found that Texas law does not give the state’s top law enforcer the power to investigate complaints.

This week on State of Texas, our team takes a closer look at the accusations, the response and the next steps after the release of the list of the accused. You can watch the full program at the link above, and see our complete coverage here.