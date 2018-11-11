State of Texas: Republicans to try new tactics for 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Now that the midterm election is over, the Texas Republican Party is already making plans for 2020.

“In urban and suburban areas, we have got to do a better job at getting our message out,” said Chairman of the Texas Republican Party, James Dickey. “It definitely is a warning signal to us that we’ve got a lot of work to do for 2020.”

This year, Republicans won by a smaller margin than in year’s past and Texas Democrats had the best election night they’ve had in two decades, gaining seats in the Texas House by picking up wins in reliably red suburban areas.

Chairman Dickey says Texas Republicans are making plans to reach a new demographic of voters, much like the Beto O’Rourke campaign.

“We need to up our game in terms of recruiting younger voters and registering younger voters,” he said. “We’re talking right now to donors to fund those same kinds of efforts on our side for the next two years.”

Dickey says the party is focused on lowering property taxes, saving lives and improving the economy. Because President Trump’s views align with the party’s, they would stand behind him as he seeks re-election in 2020.

“We’ve seen good things from the Trump Administration and I would fully expect that, of course, we would be behind that.”