State of Texas: Gas prices boost state revenue

This week on State of Texas: the man in charge of the state’s finances looks ahead to the budget challenges facing Texas, a top Republican talks about the state party’s message to Hispanic voters, and our politics panel looks ahead to next week’s school safety hearings.

Gas prices and the Texas budget

You’re paying more than you did last summer to fill your gas tank, but the hit to your wallet could be boosting the Texas economy. Higher oil prices boost revenues for the oil and gas industry, which in turn helps state revenue.

The boost is important to help Texas lawmakers face the challenge of drafting the next budget. “I’ve been mentioning to legislators that there’s a few things off the table from a revenue standpoint that’s a little different than it was two years ago,” State Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. Hegar noted that federal lawmakers ended a sales tax on internet connections that brought money to Texas. The state also will need to find funds for children’s healthcare and the teacher retirement healthcare system.

Despite the concerns, Hegar is optimistic. “We’re blessed to have the economy we do,” Hegar said. “The challenges we have, yes they’re real. But at least we’re not one of those other states where the economy’s going backwards.”

Texas GOP prepares to set platform

Texas Republicans will come together this week for their party convention. That’s where they’ll decide the party’s priorities and choose their leaders.

One question facing the party is how to attract the growing number of Hispanic voters in the state. With last week’s retirement of Rep. Larry Gonzalez (R-Round Rock), only one Hispanic Republican remains in the Texas legislature.

Sen. Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway) is the state party’s Victory Chair, in charge of boosting voter support for GOP candidates. She’s confident that what Republicans stand for will attract Hispanic voters. “Their family values, their entrepreneurial spirit, I think they are Republicans,” Buckingham said. “It’s just our job to be sure that they know that they are.”

Texas Senate to hold school safety hearings

Lawmakers will go back to the Capitol this week to take on the issue of school safety. The Senate Select Committee on Violence in Schools and School Security will hold hearings Monday and Tuesday.

While there seems to be a determined push to take action after last month’s deadly shootings at Santa Fe High School, there is a divide on what that action will be.

“The State Senate… is approaching it only from the school safety perspective. We’re talking about arming teachers. We’re talking about entrances and exits,” observed Dallas Morning News reporter Lauren McGaughy. She noted that it’s different in the Texas House. “Joe Straus … he’s approaching this from the mental health perspective,” McGaughy observed.

Texas Tribune Executive Editor Ross Ramsey found one key point of unity for both Republican-led chambers. “They’re both sticking to the Republican playbook. They’re not talking about guns,” Ramsey said. “They’re talking about mental health. They’re talking about securing the schools. They’re not talking about reforming gun laws or changing gun laws.”