State of Texas: Committee assignments and the charter school debate

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – This week on State of Texas we look at how changes at the legislature are affecting the chances this session for school choice.

A Texas teacher’s organization wants lawmakers to put a temporary moratorium on charter schools. We’ll dive into a debate that’s dividing charter school supporters and Texas teachers.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick explains the difficult balance facing lawmakers as they work to fund schools and give property tax relief.

And we now know who’s leading the top committees in the Texas House. They’re the gatekeepers to state policy. We go in-depth with our round table to look at how the new assignments could affect the course of the legislative session.

You can see the entire program here.

