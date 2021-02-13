State of emergency in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott gives the latest on winter weather

Texas

by: , KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The highway sits closed as emergency crews finish cleaning following accidents caused by ice and low temperatures in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One day after declaring a State of Emergency in Texas as historic winter weather pelts the state, Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update from Austin on Saturday.

The governor issued the declaration Friday afternoon as storms arrived — with more expected into next week.

“Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area,” Abbott said Friday. “These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed.”

This stretch of wintry weather is expected to last in Texas for at least the next few days, with snow predicted to fall across the KXAN viewing area starting Sunday.

KXAN will stream the briefing in this story, on KXAN.com, on our Facebook page and via the KXAN app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

32° / 28°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 50% 32° 28°

Sunday

31° /
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 70% 31°

Monday

18° /
Snow
Snow 100% 18°

Tuesday

20° / 15°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 20° 15°

Wednesday

30° / 21°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 70% 30° 21°

Thursday

41° / 23°
Scattered Snow Showers
Scattered Snow Showers 50% 41° 23°

Friday

52° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

2 PM
Wintry Mix
40%
30°

31°

3 PM
Wintry Mix
40%
31°

31°

4 PM
Wintry Mix
50%
31°

30°

5 PM
Wintry Mix
50%
30°

29°

6 PM
Wintry Mix
50%
29°

29°

7 PM
Wintry Mix
80%
29°

28°

8 PM
Wintry Mix
80%
28°

27°

9 PM
Wintry Mix
80%
27°

27°

10 PM
Cloudy
50%
27°

27°

11 PM
Cloudy
50%
27°

30°

12 AM
Cloudy
13%
30°

30°

1 AM
Cloudy
11%
30°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
29°

29°

3 AM
Snow Showers
46%
29°

29°

4 AM
Snow Showers
49%
29°

28°

5 AM
Snow Showers
41%
28°

28°

6 AM
Few Snow Showers
33%
28°

28°

7 AM
Few Snow Showers
32%
28°

27°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
34%
27°

28°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
28°

27°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
27°

28°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
28°

28°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
28°

28°

1 PM
Light Wintry Mix
35%
28°

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss