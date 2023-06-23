AUSTIN (KXAN) — A state natural area in Comal County is expanding by more than 500 acres, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has announced.

The Honey Creek State Natural Area, about 30 miles north of San Antonio, will grow by 515 acres, thanks to a partnership with The Nature Conservancy in Texas, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and landowners Ronnie and Terry Urbanczyk.

TPWD purchased the land for $25 million, made possible by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, state funding for land acquisition and private donations.

“This acquisition is a wonderful example of what we can achieve through public-private partnerships and conservation-minded landowners who want to help preserve the last, best places in Texas for future generations,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz.”

The natural area is considered a “pristine stream,” according to a press release from TPWD. The area supports a “healthy and diverse ecosystem and meets an exceptional aquatic life-use category,” according to the release.

This is not the first expansion for the state natural area, which was created in 1985. Originally about 2,300 acres, the area was expanded last year by 621 thanks to an easement.

The new area, called the Honey Creek Ranch tract, will expand access to outdoor recreation and nature education, TPWD said. Existing facilities will also be able to provide space for special events, such as weddings and family reunions.

The Parks and Wildlife Department said commercial and residential development in the area poses a threat to the hydrology and biological diversity in the area. Numerous native and threatened species live in the area, and in nearby Honey Creek Cave, such as the Comal blind salamander, the golden-cheeked warbler, the black-capped vireo and at least six invertebrates that are only found in a few caves in Central Texas.

The Honey Creek Cave is considered the largest cave system in Texas. Several miles of an underground river serve as the primary source of Honey Creek, a tributary of the Guadalupe River that feeds into nearby Canyon Lake.

The opening date for the new property and event venue has not yet been determined.

Elsewhere in Texas, TPWD has been engaged in a years-long battle to save Fairfield Lake State Park, east of Waco, from permanent closure. The park closed to the public at the end of May after the land was sold to a private developer. The department is moving forward with plans to seize the land through eminent domain.