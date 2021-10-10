State Fair of Texas closes early Sunday with severe weather in forecast

KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — The State Fair of Texas closed at 8:30 p.m. Sunday with potentially dangerous weather moving through North Texas.

“Tornado Watch issued for most of North Texas. Stay informed and be ready to act if the weather outlook worsens. As a reminder, the State Fair of Texas will be closing early tonight at 8:30 p.m.,” the State Fair officials wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The Tornado Watch was issued Sunday as a cold front moved through North and Central Texas. The watch extends into northern portions of the KXAN viewing area.

Milam and Lampasas Counties are under that watch until Monday at 2 a.m.

